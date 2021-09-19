Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post sales of $24.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.71 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $666.32 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

