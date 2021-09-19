Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post sales of $153.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.30 million and the highest is $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $143.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $616.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.50 million to $624.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $648.15 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $664.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 512,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.79 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -175.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

