Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $969.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of URBN opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 88,773 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

