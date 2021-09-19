Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $646.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $646.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.50 million to $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $493.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after acquiring an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.