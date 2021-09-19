Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post $241.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.83 million to $258.80 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $200.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $974.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

