Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post sales of $148.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.40 million and the highest is $149.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $595.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 28.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 117.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

