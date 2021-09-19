Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.21. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

