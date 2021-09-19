Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.19 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $21.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $121.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 455.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

LUNA opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $316.72 million, a P/E ratio of 124.52 and a beta of 1.02.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

