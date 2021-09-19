Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of PSXP opened at $35.04 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after buying an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

