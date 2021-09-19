Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $194.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.83 million to $198.40 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $175.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $781.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $772.27 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $859.52 million, with estimates ranging from $847.54 million to $871.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 253,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

SRI opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.40.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

