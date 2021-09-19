Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $81.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $10,925,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

