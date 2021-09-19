Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $17,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,572 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

