Analyzing MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Campbell Soup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.48 billion 1.54 $1.00 billion $2.98 14.49

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup 11.82% 30.73% 7.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MeaTech 3D and Campbell Soup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Campbell Soup 1 6 1 0 2.00

Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $46.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats MeaTech 3D on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The company was founded on November 23, 1922 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.

