Analyzing OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) & The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OP Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 9 0 2.69

The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $53.31, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 28.25% 12.96% 1.31% The Bank of New York Mellon 22.86% 9.27% 0.83%

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OP Bancorp pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.31 $13.13 million $0.85 11.55 The Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.61 $3.62 billion $4.01 12.76

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats OP Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

