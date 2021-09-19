Analyzing Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Waters’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Waters $2.37 billion 10.29 $521.57 million $9.05 43.82

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Waters 24.73% 387.10% 22.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Singular Genomics Systems and Waters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waters 1 7 2 0 2.10

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 126.54%. Waters has a consensus target price of $301.67, indicating a potential downside of 23.93%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Waters.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waters beats Singular Genomics Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services. The TA segment products and services include thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems, and service sales. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.

