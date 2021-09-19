Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is BloombergSen Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

BloombergSen Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 6.3% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.22% of AON worth $119,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.23. 1,683,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $295.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.