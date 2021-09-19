Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

APEMY opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. Aperam has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $65.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $2.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 91.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

