Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 555,996 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.40 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.