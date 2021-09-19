Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.38.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.