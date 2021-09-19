Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.