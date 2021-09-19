Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $10,424,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

