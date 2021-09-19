Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of AMEH stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
