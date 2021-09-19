Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

