Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,386 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $340,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.