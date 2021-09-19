Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

