Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 150.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

