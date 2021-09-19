Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 460.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 241,219 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Aptiv worth $46,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

