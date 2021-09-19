Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce sales of $2.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $7.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ARAV opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 204.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 29.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Aravive in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

