ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,903,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 5,782,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.4 days.
AETUF stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.10.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.