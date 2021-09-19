ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,903,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 5,782,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.4 days.

AETUF stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AETUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.