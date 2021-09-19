Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Trimmed by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

