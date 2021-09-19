Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARNA stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after buying an additional 175,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

