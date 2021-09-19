Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 136.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 129,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.