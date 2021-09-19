Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.4 days.

ARESF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4749 per share. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARESF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.