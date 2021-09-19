Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.4 days.
ARESF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4749 per share. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
