ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $35.46 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $1.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

