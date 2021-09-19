Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of APNHY opened at $15.55 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

