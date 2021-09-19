AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Up 47.0% in August

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ASTS stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $29,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

