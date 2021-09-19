Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Astec Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

