AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AstroNova by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in AstroNova by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

