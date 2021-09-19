Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

ATH stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $996,760. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after acquiring an additional 114,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

