Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,267,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $15,268,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $14,895,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,820,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

ACAHU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.