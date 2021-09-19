Atlas Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $166,854.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $166,854.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.27 or 0.07094520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,286.66 or 0.99836185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00853223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

