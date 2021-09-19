Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 389,585 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63,083 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCX stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $368.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

