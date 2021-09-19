Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCEL shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

BCEL stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.06.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atreca by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atreca by 6.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atreca by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

