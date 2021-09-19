Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,406 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.44.

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

