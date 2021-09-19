Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,018 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 50.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 89,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $49.76 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

