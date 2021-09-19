Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,129 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,093 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.