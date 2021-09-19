Atria Investments LLC Buys 47,112 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

