Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 31,666 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

BSX stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

