Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,189 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,189 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

SE stock opened at $339.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.65. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

