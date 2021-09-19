Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,158 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 81,930 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,867,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

