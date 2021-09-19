Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $161.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

